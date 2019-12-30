Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

America's population growth historically slow as birth rate plunges

Associated Press
close
Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes, Kadina Group’s Gary B. Smith and Kaltbaum Capital Management's Gary Kaltbaum on the potential impact the low fertility rate has the U.S. economy.video

US birth rate plunges to a 32-year low in 2018

Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes, Kadina Group’s Gary B. Smith and Kaltbaum Capital Management's Gary Kaltbaum on the potential impact the low fertility rate has the U.S. economy.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The past year’s population growth rate in the United States was the slowest in a century due to declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Continue Reading Below

NEW DATA POINTS TO STRONG AMERICAN HOUSING MARKET FOR 2020

The U.S. grew from the middle of 2018 to the middle of 2019 by almost a half percent, or about 1.5 million people, with the population standing at 328 million this year, according to population estimates.

That's the slowest growth rate in the U.S. since 1917 to 1918, when the nation was involved in World War I, said William Frey, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE