American Eagle Names Jay Schottenstein Chief Executive Officer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. announced that Jay Schottenstein has been named chief executive officer, effective immediately. He has been interim CEO since Jan. 2014 and will continue in his role as executive chairman of the board. Schottenstein was named interim CEO in Jan. 2014, replacing Robert Hanson, who left the company. Schottenstein served as chairman of the company since Mar. 1992, and was CEO from Mar. 1992 until Dec. 2002. Shares of American Eagle are up 13.9% for the year so far, compared with the 1% growth for the S&P 500.
