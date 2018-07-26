American Airlines profit falls 34.5%

July 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines said on Thursday its second-quarter profit fell 34.5 percent, hurt by higher fuel costs.

The No. 1 U.S. carrier by passenger traffic reported net income of $566 million, or $1.22 per share, compared with $864 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, American earned $1.63 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)