AMC Networks posts 4Q profit, results beat Street expectations

NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $77.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.15 per share.

Continue Reading Below

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of $609.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Analysts expected $605.6 million, according to Zacks.

For the year, the company reported profit of $260.8 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.18 billion.

AMC Networks shares have increased 8.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 1 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Advertisement

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMCX at http://www.zacks.com/ap/AMCX

_____

Keywords: AMC Networks, Earnings Report