Amazon announces new Virginia warehouse

Amazon has more than 10,000 full-time employees in the state

Associated Press
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses whether or not Amazon can be held liable for damages sold on its site.

Is Amazon legally responsible for goods it sells from third parties?

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses whether or not Amazon can be held liable for damages sold on its site.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Retail giant Amazon is planning to open a new warehouse and delivery center in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Amazon is planning a new facility in Prince George County that will create up to 150 new jobs.

AMAZON PBS DOCUMENTARY MISSING JEFF BEZOS

Amazon has built several warehouses in Virginia and currently has more than 10,000 full-time employees in the state.

In this Dec. 17, 2019, photo Tahsha Sydnor stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The company announced in 2018 that it plans to locate its new East Coast headquarters in Northern Virginia, which could add as many as 38,000 workers over the next 20 years.

