Amazon wants to buy Fairway locations

Amazon is looking at increasing its presence in New York through possibly buying some of the bankrupt Fairway Market locations.

Amazon is bidding on four stores in New York and New Jersey, according to the New York Post.

The auction has been held online and via phone due to the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has been a boon for Amazon’s online ordering business as people hunker down at home.

A source tells the Post that Amazon was interested in the locations even before the coronavirus crisis began.

The Seattle company is reportedly not interested in buying the entire Fairway chain or its brand name.

Fairway filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January.

Amazon bought upscale grocery chain Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.4 billion and recently launched a cashierless grocery store in Seattle.