Amazon retains dominant position in smart speaker market, despite rising competition

E-commerce giant Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart speakers continue to comprise a large share of the market, even as competitors introduce rival products.

Continue Reading Below

According to data from eMarketer, this year Amazon’s Echo devices will make up nearly 70 percent of the smart speakers used in the U.S., down from nearly 73 percent last year and 82.4 percent in 2017. Google’s devices made up 31.7 percent of the smart speaker U.S. market share, followed by 18.4 percent for “other” brands including Apple HomePod, Harmon Kardon Invoke and Sonos One. The data adds up to more than 100 percent because some people use more than one device.

“Since Amazon first introduced the Echo, it has built a convincing lead in the US and continues to beat back challenges from top competitors,” Victoria Petrock, a principal analyst at eMarketer, said in a statement. “We had previously expected Google and Apple to make more inroads in this market, but Amazon has remained aggressive.

AMAZON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT COULD NEAR 1M IN 2020

AMAZON PAID TAX RATE OF 1.2% ON $13B IN PROFITS LAST YEAR

While eMarketer notes that the Amazon Echo enjoys a number of advantages over rival’s products – like its compatibility with thousands of Amazon-branded and third-party smart-home devices – it’s at a slight disadvantage in some countries because it supports fewer languages than some competitors.

The Amazon Echo smart speaker (third generation) has a listing price of $100. Google’s Home retails for around the same amount.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple’s HomePod retails for about $300, while the Harmon Kardon Invoke costs around $250. The Sonos One (Gen 2) costs about $200.

It is estimated that there will be 83.1 million smart speaker users this year, according to eMarketer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS