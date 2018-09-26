Amazon pushes Whole Foods grocery delivery to new cities

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon and Whole Foods are rolling out their grocery delivery service in several locations Wednesday, Sept. 26, while expanding it in other areas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Amazon continues to expand delivery from its Whole Foods grocery stores, announcing new service in 10 cities while broadening delivery areas where it's already operating.

The Seattle company said Wednesday that it's broadening delivery areas in New York and Seattle, and announced the first expansion of free grocery pick-up service to five new cities.

Amazon's entry into the grocery arena has forced traditional stores to expand amenities for customers, or at least speed up plans to do so.

Amazon is expanding delivery to its Prime members in Ann Arbor and Detroit, Michigan, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa, Florida, Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Omaha, St. Louis, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Delivery is now available in 48 cities. Customers can order through the company's app or online.