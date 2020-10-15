Amazon Prime Day produces $3.5B in sales for small, medium-sized businesses

Amazon Prime Day propelled small- and medium-sized businesses to their two biggest days ever on the e-commerce platform.

“We are thrilled that Prime Day was a record-breaking event for small and medium businesses worldwide, with sales surpassing $3.5 billion—an increase of nearly 60% from last year,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer.

The top-selling categories for third-party sellers included bedding, wireless accessories, nutrition & wellness, among other things.

Third-party sellers also raked in more than $900 million in sales over the two weeks leading up to Prime Day through an Amazon funded promotion. The e-commerce giant is scheduled to invest more than $18 billion to aid small and medium-sized businesses this year.

Overall, Amazon Prime members saved $1.4 billion during Prime Day. Popular items in the U.S. included the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, MyQ Wireless & WiFi Enabled Smart Garage Door Opener, and the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter.

Amazon shares have gained 79% this year.