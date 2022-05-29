Expand / Collapse search
Amazon opens first physical fashion retail store

Amazon customers purchasing clothes via the app will also have the option to try on selections at the physical retail store

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 27

Amazon.com Inc. announced Wednesday it had opened its first brick-and-mortar clothing retail store, as people start to venture out to shop following the easing of COVID-19 curbs.

The store, Amazon Style, located in Los Angeles, will use machine-learning technology to help customers find clothes and personalize recommendations.

Amazon logo

Amazon's logo at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, Dec. 7, 2021.  (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters Photos)

Customers shopping on the Amazon app will also have the option to try out their selections at the physical store and will be notified on the availability of fitting rooms.

