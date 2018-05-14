Amazon, Facebook, Google: Which is the most-trusted?

E-commerce giant Amazon was chosen by consumers as the most trustworthy technology company, a new study shows.

From a group including Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, user insights platform Alpha found that the highest number of respondents, 29%, said Amazon was “extremely trustworthy.” Microsoft came in second, with 22% of consumers saying the company was extremely trustworthy.

When the consumers were required to pick just one among the five tech companies that they found the most trustworthy, 36% of people picked Amazon.

In the wake of its data privacy scandals, Facebook had the highest number of respondents, 21%, who said the company was “not at all trustworthy.”

While respondents trusted Amazon more than the other companies, they hesitated when asked how willing they would be to engage the tech giant on certain healthcare initiatives. Amazon announced earlier this year that it was entering into a healthcare venture with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to reduce costs and increase transparency.

Consumers expressed the highest level of interest in filling prescriptions through Amazon, according to Alpha, but only 12% of respondents said they were “extremely interested.” On the flip side, 41% said they were not at all interested. Eleven percent of individuals said they were extremely interested in subscribing to mail-order drugs via Amazon, while 10% said they would be interested in buying ready-to-cook meal kits.

For each of nine healthcare-related options, the majority of respondents said they were not at all interested in receiving those services from Amazon.

Additionally, individuals were concerned about sharing personal data with the company. Thirty-four percent, the largest share, of people said they were “not at all likely” to share healthcare data with Amazon to receive health-related product recommendations.