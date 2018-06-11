Amazon expands Whole Foods Market discounts for Prime members

Amazon has expanded its Prime member savings at Whole Foods Market to an additional 10 states. Now, Prime members can get discounts at about half of the Whole Foods Market locations across the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon also introduced a handful of exclusive discounts for Prime members.

Starting Wednesday, Prime members will be able to receive a 10% discount on sales items at Whole Foods stores in Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Hawaii, Oregon, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Louisiana and Mississippi.

As previously reported by FOX Business, Amazon rolled out a discount program at Whole Foods for Prime members in May. The first stores to offer the discounts were located in Florida.

The latest expansions mean that Prime members are eligible for discounts at almost half of the Whole Foods locations in the U.S., in 23 states overall. The Prime discounts are also available at Whole Foods Market in 365 stores nationwide.

Commenting on the news, A.C. Gallo, president and chief operating officer at Whole Foods Market said, “Based on the positive customer feedback and successes we’ve seen over the past month, we’re accelerating our timeline to expand these savings to all of our U.S. stores.”

Advertisement

More from FOX Business US watchdog finds violations at Foxconn factory making Amazon devices

In May, the company said it was planning "weekly deep discounts on select best-selling items" for Prime members.

Wednesday, Amazon will offer some special discounts including deals on nectarines and peaches, pork sausage and yellowfin tuna steak.