Amazon delivery driver in Virginia looses cool over parking issue, assaults male victim: Police

The Amazon delivery driver was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery

An Amazon delivery driver is in hot water after he engaged in a heated debate over a parking issue that quickly turned into a physical altercation, police said.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital that 30-year-old Elliott Butler was making deliveries in a private townhouse development when he began arguing with a man over a parking issue on Wednesday, October 11 at 3 p.m.

Amazon driver

Amazon courier delivers the package in Dublin during level 5 COVID-19 lockdown. On Monday, March 29, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Amazon Prime delivery person

Amazon Prime delivery person in van sorting packages, Queens, New York. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Butler allegedly escalated the argument and assaulted the male victim. A nearby bystander allegedly jumped into the brawl to separate the 30-year-old and the victim, police said. 

AMAZON HIRING 250,000 WORKERS FOR 2023 HOLIDAY SEASON

Once police arrived, they arrested Butler and charged him with assault and battery.

Elliott Butler

Elliott Butler was charged with Assault and Battery for assaulting a man while on the job. (Arlington County Police Department / Fox News)

The victim sustained minor injuries, police said. Authorities did not share the age of the victim.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.