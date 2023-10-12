Amazon delivery driver in Virginia looses cool over parking issue, assaults male victim: Police

An Amazon delivery driver is in hot water after he engaged in a heated debate over a parking issue that quickly turned into a physical altercation, police said.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital that 30-year-old Elliott Butler was making deliveries in a private townhouse development when he began arguing with a man over a parking issue on Wednesday, October 11 at 3 p.m.

Butler allegedly escalated the argument and assaulted the male victim. A nearby bystander allegedly jumped into the brawl to separate the 30-year-old and the victim, police said.

Once police arrived, they arrested Butler and charged him with assault and battery.

The victim sustained minor injuries, police said. Authorities did not share the age of the victim.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.