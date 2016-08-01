Amazon Climbs Above Exxon Mobil To Become Fourth-most Valuable U.S. Company

Amazon.com Inc. has pushed past Exxon Mobil Corp. to become the fourth-largest U.S. company by market capitalization in intraday trade Monday. The e-commerce giant's stock was up 0.7% in morning trade, to take its market cap up to $362.1 billion, while Exxon Mobil shares shed 2% to take its market cap down to $361.6 billion. In two sessions since Amazon reported second-quarter results late Thursdays, Amazon has moved up from seventh place. Now the top four largest companies are all technology companies: Apple Inc. at $565.9 billion; Alphabet Inc. at $549.6 billion; and Microsoft Corp. at $440.0 billion. Of the four, only Apple and Microsoft are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average .
Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below