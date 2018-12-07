Amazon agrees to stop selling banned foie gras in California

California prosecutors say Amazon has agreed to stop selling foie gras in the state from birds that have been force fed after state lawmakers banned that form of the fatty duck and goose liver delicacy.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacy announced Friday that a state judge approved a settlement between the online retailer, her office and district attorneys in Monterey and Santa Clara counties.

An email to Amazon was not immediately returned.

The prosecutors accused Amazon in a lawsuit of illegally selling foie gras in California on its website. The state in 2004 passed a law banning foie gras produced by force feeding birds.

Animal rights activists said the process is painful and cruel. A U.S. appeals court upheld the law in 2017.