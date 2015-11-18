Amazon Adds 1.8 Million-square-feet To Fulfillment-center Arsenal

Amazon.com Inc. opened two new fulfillment centers near Columbus, Ohio this week, adding 1.8 million-square-feet to its fulfillment arsenal. Amazon, which operates dozens of fulfillment centers around the world, depends on the facilities to fuel its two-day Prime delivery service. They are becoming a critical component of its same-day and one-hour Prime Now delivery services as well, which are currently only available in a few U.S. markets. Shares of Amazon rose 1% to $649.25 in early-morning trade. They have risen 21% over the last three months, outperforming the S&P 500, down 2%. The new Ohio facilities are expected to bring 2,000 jobs to the region.
