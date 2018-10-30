Allergan: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Allergan PLC (AGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.01 per share.

The Botox maker posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nineteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.84 billion.

Allergan expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.20 to $16.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.58 billion to $15.73 billion.

Allergan shares have increased 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 1 percent. The stock has dropped nearly 3 percent in the last 12 months.

