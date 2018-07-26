Allergan: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Allergan PLC (AGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $472.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.42 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 20 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The Botox maker posted revenue of $4.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twenty analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Allergan expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.80 to $4.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.90.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $16.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.63 billion.

Allergan shares have increased 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 6.5 percent. The stock has decreased 31 percent in the last 12 months.

