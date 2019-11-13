Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

China

Alibaba eyes mutli-billion dollar Hong Kong IPO despite raging protests

Associated Press
close
Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer discusses Hong Kong protests, Beijing’s pushback against pro-democracy protesters, China’s human rights abuses, and China trade negotiations as well as reports of Turkish forces targeting civilians in Syria.video

Little pressure on President Xi to back down in Hong Kong: Eurasia Group president

Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer discusses Hong Kong protests, Beijing’s pushback against pro-democracy protesters, China’s human rights abuses, and China trade negotiations as well as reports of Turkish forces targeting civilians in Syria.

NEW YORK (AP) — China’s Alibaba moved closer Wednesday to its anticipated listing in Hong Kong.

Continue Reading Below

The online retail giant filed an application to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, though it did not provide details on the amount of the new offering.

PHOTOS SHOW HONG KONG CAMPUS ERUPTING IN EPIC BATTLE

It has long been expected to launch a multibillion-dollar stock listing in Hong Kong but appeared to postpone the offering because of political and economic turmoil.

Hong Kong has been dealing with waves of pro-democracy protests since this summer that have hurt its economy. Hong Kong is part of China but has its own legal system and greater freedoms than the mainland.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Alibaba Group Holding has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2014 under the symbol ‘BABA’.