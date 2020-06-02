Adidas closes all US stores after looting: report

Adidas will close all of its U.S. stores after looting throughout the country hit retailers trying to recover from coronavirus' impact on sales, The New York Times reported.

The German company had shared an anti-racism message on its social media over the weekend.

"Together is how we move forward," Adidas wrote on its Instagram. "Together we have the power to make a change. Together we must fight what is wrong and try to make it right."

Looters cleaned out Adidas stores in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City over the weekend.

The news comes after Adidas reported a rough first quarter in April.

"Our results for the first quarter speak to the serious challenges that the global outbreak of the coronavirus poses even for healthy companies," Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said in a statement at the time.

It's unclear when some of these businesses will reopen. Community members in cities from Long Beach, California, to Philadelphia came together Monday morning to clean up the aftermath.

FOX Business' inquiry to Adidas was not returned at the time of publication.

