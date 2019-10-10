Activision now in Hong Kong controversy while waiting for China to approve game

Activision Blizzard launched its video game “Call of Duty: Mobile” last week to much fanfare.

After a big debut week for the game, the company finds itself in the middle of the Hong Kong protest controversy at a time it has a huge potential audience waiting for the game in China.

The Wall Street Journal reports downloads of the game hit 100 million in the first week, with gross revenue totaling about $10 million globally, according data from Sensor Tower.

Activision did those numbers without China as it waits for government approval in the world’s largest market for mobile games.

On Tuesday, the company suspended a player from one of its esports competitions after the player publicly voiced sympathy for the Hong Kong protesters, according to the Journal.

It sparked criticism from American politicians and calls for a boycott of all Blizzard properties.

At the same time the National Basketball Association is involved in its own controversy.

It would not be a good time for a boycott as revenue at Blizzard has fallen in the last two quarters and is expected to be down 28 percent, according to FactSet.