Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

IPOs

Academy Sports and Outdoors looks to score with IPO

Chain expects to benefit from the new shift to recreational activities

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 10

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, owned by U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co , has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, making it the latest firm to cash in on the stunning recovery in capital markets from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS REMOVES HUNTING MERCHANDISE

The company intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ASO".

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
KKRKKR & CO.34.68-0.28-0.80%

Academy Sports, which KKR bought in 2011, has 259 stores across the United States that sell sporting equipment including footwear, apparel as well as products like tents, and bicycles.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company’s net sales rose nearly 1% to $4.8 billion in 2019 from a year earlier.

Academy Sports said on Wednesday it expects to benefit from the shift to recreational activities.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS