Wednesday's trading: 5 Things to know

A key release this week will be the consumer-price index on Friday, which will be closely watched for signals on whether inflation is weakening

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 11

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading.

U.S. TRADE GAP: The trade gap in the U.S. for April narrowed to $87.1 billion, shrinking more than economists had forecasted, after reaching a record deficit the prior month. A key release this week will be the consumer-price index on Friday, which will be closely watched for signals on whether inflation is weakening or not.



Elon Musk Twitter

Elon Musk has said he believes at least 20% of Twitter's users could be spam, fake accounts (Getty images  |  istock)

MUSK THREAT: Twitter shares rose 57 cents, or 1.4%, to $40.13 after Elon Musk threatened Monday to end his acquisition of the social-media platform, saying the company didn't comply with requests for data about spam accounts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TWTR TWITTER INC. 40.12 +0.57 +1.44%

RETAIL OVERSTOCK: Target shares dropped $3.69, or 2.3%, to $155.98 after the retailer issued a warning that its profit would decline because it needs to cancel orders or offer discounts to clear out unwanted goods, a potential sign of lower consumer spending. Shares of other big retailers followed, with Walmart declining $1.50, or 1.2%, to $123.37. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TGT TARGET CORP. 156.05 -3.68 -2.30%


ENERGY INVENTORY: The DOE’s Energy Information Administration will release its inventory report for last week. Crude stockpiles are expected to fall by nearly 2 million barrels, following a much steeper-than-expected draw of more than 5 million barrels the previous week. Watch for builds of about 1 million barrels in distillate supplies (heating oil, diesel fuel), and 1 million barrels in gasoline inventories.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
KSS KOHL'S CORP. 45.63 +3.48 +8.26%



KOHL’S SHARES HIGHER: Shares of Kohl’s jumped $3.97, or 9.5%, to $45.59 after The Wall Street Journal reported the department-store chain is in exclusive talks to be sold to retail holding company Franchise Group. The deal would value the company at about $8 billion.