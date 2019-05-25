4 Things Axon Enterprise's Management Wants You to Know

Conference calls with investors can be one of the best ways to learn about how management is thinking about a company long term. In the case of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN), the first-quarter 2019 call laid out exactly what the company is doing, why it's doing it, and where it's going to go in the future.

Below are four quotes I think investors can learn a lot from when looking at Axon Enterprise. They don't talk about the company's numbers but rather about the motivation and strategy behind what the company does every day.

Continue Reading Below

The problem Axon is trying to solve

One thing investors need to understand about a company is its motivation. A core driving force can lead to some of the most impactful businesses on the market, and CEO Rick Smith laid out why Tasers are the core of what Axon does, saying:

Axon is trying to make the world safer for law enforcement and citizens, and its product performance is key to making that possible. Imagine a Taser that's more effective than a gun for law enforcement. That could change interactions with law enforcement around the world.

Records are a key to helping law enforcement

If Axon can help law enforcement reduce gun shootings, the next step would be making it easier to record what happened during an incident or investigation. That's where Axon Records, an upcoming product from Axon, will play a big role, identifying pertinent video from body cameras, recording witness statements, and compiling information into reports. Axon has invested in artificial intelligence solutions to help improve that process. Smith said:

Advertisement

If Axon can reduce injury with Tasers and improve the accuracy of reporting with Axon body cameras and Axon Records, it'll be an incredibly impactful company.

Building a brand with law enforcement

Creating a great product is important, but without a demand pull from law enforcement agencies, there won't be a great business behind it. Axon has done an incredible job building a "cool" brand that law enforcement can get behind. Axon President Luke Larson highlighted this when discussing swag sales at a recent conference:

Swag may not be a great metric to follow long term, but the fact that people want to wear Axon T-shirts shows that it's building a brand people can get behind. And being "cool" in law enforcement is easier said than done.

Becoming more than a law enforcement company

One thing Axon's management hasn't talked about much in the past is product extensions beyond law enforcement. But CFO Jawad Ahsan said the company sees a lot of services that can be ported over to enterprise users:

Security applications are a natural extension for cameras and even Tasers, but I think the AI being used in Axon Records could have applications inside enterprises that need to filter video effectively. This could rapidly increase Axon's total addressable market beyond the $8.4 billion that management sees as its opportunity today.

Axon's mission

Axon's business can be boiled down to a mission to replace the bullet, reduce social conflict, and improve fairness in the justice system. All of its products can be viewed through a lens of reaching that goal, and when you see that, it's easy to see how new products like Taser 8, Axon Body 3, and Axon Records will achieve those goals. As the strategy plays out, there should be strong financial growth for investors who are along for the ride.

10 stocks we like better than Axon EnterpriseWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Axon Enterprise wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Travis Hoium owns shares of Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.