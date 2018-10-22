4 Aerospace & Defense ETFs Ahead of Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon Earnings

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
This week, aerospace and defense stocks like Lockheed Martin (etftrends.com/quote/LMT), Boeing (etftrends.com/quote/BA), General Dynamics (etftrends.com/quote/GD), and Raytheon (etftrends.com/quote/RTN) are set to release their third-quarter earnings, which could give the sector’s exchange-traded funds a boost. Last month, the Senate approved a wide-ranging, $854 billion bill that includes a $675 billion allocation towards the Defense Department, accounting for [...]
