3 Must-See Quotes From Zoom Video's Earnings Call

While investors are still getting to know Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) since its initial public offering in April, the company has certainly already made a good impression. Revenue soared 103% year over year in the company's fiscal first quarter and non-GAAP net income and free cash flow were both positive.

But many investors may be looking for more insight into the company and a better understanding of management's vision before they consider buying this stock. To glean more perspective on the video communications company, here are three key takeaways from Zoom's fiscal first-quarter earnings call last week.

Continue Reading Below

Zoom's overseas catalyst

While revenue in Zoom's Americas segment accounts for 80% of total revenue and continues to grow rapidly, growth overseas is even stronger.

Combined revenue from the company's Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) segments increased 127% year over year in fiscal Q1. This compares to 98% year-over-year growth in the company's Americas segment over the same time frame. And this isn't a one-off outstanding quarter for these overseas segments, management explained.

"We believe that this is only the beginning of a tremendous opportunity to bring Zoom platform to customers around the world," said Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg. "To achieve this, we will make additional investments to expand our global footprint and drive additional growth."

Strategic sales investments

Advertisement

While Zoom's revenue soared during the quarter, so did its operating expenses. Sales and marketing expenses, in particular, jumped, rising from $36 million in the year-ago quarter to $64 million.

But management implies that such a sharp increase in sales and marketing expenses is a temporary trend. Said Steckelberg:

It's worth noting, however, that though sales and marketing expenses increased sharply during, they did decline as a percentage of total sales. Sales and marketing expenses accounted for 52% of revenue during the quarter, down from 60% of revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Landing some massive deals

Zoom has done a great job landing large customers. Indeed, the company's customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing-12-month revenue increased 120% year over year -- faster than the growth Zoom saw in its overall customer base. Total customers rose 86% during this same period.

But it's worth calling out the company's success at attracting much larger deals as well.

"We had four deals in the quarter that were over $1 million [in annual recurring revenue] and unfortunately we can't disclose the names of most of those, but one of them is a really exciting large financial institution that we're thrilled to have as a new customer, and a couple of them were upsells," said Steckelberg.

Zoom clearly has some major tailwinds at its back -- and the company's execution is impressive.

10 stocks we like better than Zoom Video CommunicationsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zoom Video Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.