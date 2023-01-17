Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS

2023 will be like 1967's 'roaring bull market': Billionaire investor

Inflation is deader than a doornail - it just doesn't know it yet, Ken Fisher says

close
Fisher Investments founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher draws comparisons between 2023's economic conditions and the 1967 market which delivered a stunning rally for stocks on 'Varney & Co.' video

Inflation is 'deader' than a doornail: Ken Fisher

Fisher Investments founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher draws comparisons between 2023's economic conditions and the 1967 market which delivered a stunning rally for stocks on 'Varney & Co.'

Fisher Investments founder and chairman Ken Fisher argued Wall Street is on the verge of a "roaring bull market" akin to 1967's "summer of love," which saw a stunning stock rally. Fisher told "Varney & Co." that inflation is deader than a doornail – markets just don't know it yet.

KEN FISHER: First, to see it [bull market], you have to see that 2022, almost anything you say about it, could be said almost perfectly the same way about 1966 or just slightly differently. Rate hikes, explosive inflation out of nowhere, big regional war, the most divisive era in U.S. politics. You could go to recession expectations, the anticipation of capitulation, and a bear market that was the same magnitude, started almost the same day in January, and almost the same day in October - the fourth quarter rally almost exactly the same size, a strong start to 1967, like we're having now. And, in reality from all that, 1967 is the year when inflation peaks and falls, interest rates plateau, we don’t get the recession because widely anticipated recessions are met by mitigation and anticipation. It's the most parallel period in modern history. 

WHERE TO INVEST YOUR MONEY IN 2023 AFTER ROUGH YEAR-END IN THE MARKETS

I believe inflation is dead. It's deader than a doornail, it just doesn’t know it. The fact is inflation is a process, input costs lead to producer prices which lead to consumer prices. If you look at input costs like commodities, or you look at processing costs like freight costs, all these on average are down to where they were more than a year ago, or lower.

close
Australian billionaire and Fortescue Metals Group founder Andrew Forrest discusses a potential global recession, China's reopening, the Russia-Ukraine war and the green energy push. video

2023 will be a pivotal point for the world: Andrew Forrest

Australian billionaire and Fortescue Metals Group founder Andrew Forrest discusses a potential global recession, China's reopening, the Russia-Ukraine war and the green energy push.