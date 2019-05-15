2 rescued from scaffold near top of 50-story Oklahoma tower

Two window washers have been rescued from a dangling scaffold above the roof of a nearly 850-foot (259 meters) skyscraper in downtown Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Fire Capt. David Macy says the two were stranded shortly before 7:45 a.m. Wednesday outside the 50-floor Devon Tower and were pulled to safety about 8:30 a.m.

Macy said firefighters secured the scaffold with ropes as it hung from a crane 20-30 feet (6-9 meters) above the roof. Video from the scene showed the scaffold banging against the building, breaking windows and dropping shattered glass on sidewalks and streets below.

Police closed the area to traffic.

Macy said paramedics evaluated both men, who refused treatment. He said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The tower houses corporate offices for Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy Corp.