2 more ex-Pilot Flying J employees get prison sentences

Two more former employees of truck stop chain Pilot Flying J have been sentenced in connection with a rebate scam.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier sentenced former Pilot Flying J vice president Scott "Scooter" Wombold to six years and former account representative Heather Jones to more than 2 ½ years Friday.

Collier sentenced former company president Mark Hazelwood to 12 ½ years in prison and fined him $750,000 last month.

The sentences come nearly eight months after jurors convicted Wombold of wire fraud and Jones of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Hazelwood was convicted of conspiracy, wire fraud and witness tampering.

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with any wrongdoing. The governor hasn't been involved in the company in recent years.

This story has been corrected to show that the sentence given to Heather Jones was more than 2 ½ years, not 43 months.

