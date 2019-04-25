11 die as elevator cable snaps at work site in north China

Chinese state media say 11 workers were killed and two seriously injured when the cable on an elevator snapped at a construction site in northern China.

The Voice of China radio said the accident occurred early Thursday morning in the Hebei province city of Hengshui.

It is the latest in a series of industrial accidents this year that have killed scores of workers, underscoring shoddy enforcement of safety regulations and a desire to cut corners as the economy slows.

In March, 78 people were killed in a blast at a chemical plant in the Jiangsu province city of Yancheng that had numerous safety violations, making it one of China's worst industrial accidents in recent years.