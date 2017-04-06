1 Reason Not to Get a 15-Year Mortgage

You would expect 15-year mortgages to be popular, thanks to their lower mortgage rates and steeply discounted costs over the loan term. But the reality is that many homeowners gravitate toward a 30-year mortgage, which makes buying a home affordable for the majority of Americans. Depending upon the mortgage amount and interest rate, the monthly payments for a 30-year term could be hundreds of dollars lower than those for a 15-year mortgage.

With this in mind, Motley Fool analysts Kristine Harjes and Nathan Hamilton talk in the video below about another reason homeowners may want to avoid a 15-year mortgage.

Kristine Harjes: Mortgages come in either 15-year segments or 30-year loans. The vast majority of people take the 30-year, although the 15-year can often look like a really good option. I mean, it's half the time length of obligation, which can sound really enticing, but there is one very good reason that we wanted to share with you today, why you should avoid a 15-year mortgage.

Nathan Hamilton: Yeah, there is one reason, and if you look at it, your income is not reliable. If you can categorize yourself and say that, "OK, I don't know where my income is going to be in even one, three, five years from now," you might want to think through whether or not a 15-year mortgage makes sense. Here's why, because if you look at the numbers behind it, a 30-year mortgage versus a 15-year mortgage, you got to pay down the same amount. If you're doing so over a 30-year term, of course your monthly out-of-pocket payment is going to be far lower. If you actually look at the numbers here, so I ran it and said, OK, for a typical mortgage, say $200,000 30 years versus 15 years. What's the actual payment difference? On a 30-year, you're looking at $834 per month at current interest rates. On a 15-year, that skyrockets a bit higher to $1,340.

Harjes: And of course you're saving money over the length of the entire loan--

Hamilton: You are. Absolutely.

Harjes: You would save in that example about $60,000.

Hamilton: Yup.

Harjes: But if you consider the obligation of $834 a month versus $1,340 a month, that is really, really significant. If your income isn't necessarily reliable month after month after month, that might be a very good reason to look at the 30-year loan.

Hamilton: Yeah, and I don't know if you came across this article recently, but it was talking about how Warren Buffett, who obviously has a very reliable income, still chose a 30-year mortgage on his home. He didn't pay cash, he just got a mortgage and said, "OK, I'm going to do 30 years." Now everyone's financial situation is going to be different. Some people, a lot of people, it's going to make sense for a 30-year. Some its going to make sense for a 15-year. You can follow Buffett's advice or your financial advisor's.

Harjes: That is super interesting. I actually didn't see that article, thanks for sharing.

Hamilton: Yeah, it's funny to look through the article and read it.

Harjes: Yeah, and of course, it's important not to just blindly follow in the footsteps of Buffett-

Hamilton: Absolutely.

