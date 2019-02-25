1 month after Brazil dam collapse, stricter rules passed

The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais is banning the type of dam that collapsed a month ago, leading to the death of at least 179 people.

The bill was signed Monday by Minas Gerais Gov. Romeu Zema even as recovery teams continued looking for 131 people still missing from the collapse in the city of Brumadinho.

The legislation gives companies 90 days to present plans to substitute the dams within three years.

A similar bill was introduced in 2016 following the rupture of another upstream tailings dam that killed 19 people. That proposal by state legislator Joao Vitor Xavier didn't pass.

Xavier says the staggering death toll in Brumadinho woke lawmakers up to the dangers of mining dams.