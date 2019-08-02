UFC ringside seats: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump expected at fight

While they’re used to taking in verbal jabs from the debate stage, Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric will take a break from politics Saturday, and instead take in a fight only meant for the ocatagon.

TMZ reports the sons of President Trump will be front and center for a UFC welterweight match between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler.

Earlier this week, Covington – sporting a MAGA hat – assured TMZ cameramen the brothers would be supporting his efforts to “retire” Lawler.

The Trumps are no strangers to the fighting franchise.

UFC President Dana White, who spoke at the Republican National Convention in July 2016, has been outspoken on his support for the president, telling “OBJECTified” host Harvey Levin in 2018 that he would never say anything negative about Trump.

He credits the president’s support to part of his success when nobody would believe in the brand.

“No arenas wanted us,” White explained.

“This guy reached out and he’s always been a friend to me. The guy’s always been a friend of me. Donald Trump has never done anything remotely negative to me ever – except to try to compete with me. I’m not going to say anything negative about him and I never have.”

The afternoon fight at the Prudential Center is expected to draw a packed house. Tickets start around $70 depending on the view. To get up close and personal - according to online sales - a few rows back on the floor go for nearly $600 each.

