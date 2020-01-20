Eagles, Doobie Brothers will let you 'Listen to the Music' in luxury for $20,000

On May 2 The Doobie Brothers will be inducted into the Rock’n’ Roll Hall of Fame and just 21 days later they kick off the second leg of the band's 50th-anniversary concert tour and you can see them – like you’ve never seen the Doobies before – for $20,000.

Continue Reading Below

The group, behind such classic rock staples as “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove” and “Long Train Running,” are co-headlining with fellow rock legend, The Eagles in a one-of-a-kind concert -- "Cabo En Vivo: The Eagles and The Doobie Brothers" -- on the beach in Los Cabos Mexico on Memorial Day weekend. A visit to the website selling the hotel and ticket packages will certainly give you sticker shock. The link to packages rings up the Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort Ultimate Villas Package with a price tag of $20,000.

DOOBIE BROTHERS FOUNDER ON THE BAND'S ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION, BIGGEST HITS

So what do you get for such a tidy sum?

4 nights in a Two-Bedroom Beachfront Signature Villa

Awe-inspiring views of the Sea of Cortez from your own private infinity-edge pool,

Front & Center reserved seats for both the Eagles (Sunday, May 24th) and The Doobie Brothers (Saturday, May 23rd) performances

$560 daily resort credit (per bedroom)

$190 spa credit (per bedroom)

Daily breakfast

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Welcome drinks upon arrival

Transportation to/from the airport

Commemorative laminate & gift

Complimentary gourmet food & drink options at each night's performance

Package prices include all processing fees and hotel taxes

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, WHITNEY HOUSTON, VOTED INTO ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

But a scroll down on the web page reveals ticket prices that will not make you feel like the “World Gone Crazy” (the title track from the band’s 2010 album).

There are 13 other packages ranging from $12,999 to $1,779. For the latter package at the Sheraton Grand, fans of the Doobies and the Eagles will receive a slimmed-down version of the 20 grand offering:

2 nights at the Sheraton Grand Los Cabos Hacienda del Mar

Reserved seating for both the Eagles (Sunday, May 24th) and The Doobie Brothers (Saturday, May 23rd) performances

Welcome drinks upon arrival

Transportation to/from the airport

Transportation to/from the concert both nights

Commemorative laminate & gift

Complimentary gourmet food & drink options at each night's performance

Package prices include all processing fees and hotel taxes

No matter how big or small a package concert-goers select, none include airfare. So that's extra

THE HIGHEST-GROSSING TOURING ARTISTS OF THE DECADE RAKED IN INSANE PROFITS

This concert will be special as only 5,000 seats are available -- and it is on a beach.

Cabo en Vivo is presented by Live Nation Entertainment, in partnership with On Board Experiential and LaneOne, a “premium ticket” company that also creates live event experiences – such as sitting on the beach and watching the Eagles and the Doobie Brothers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LYV LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT 74.19 -1.35 -1.79%

If the Cabo event is too rich for your blood, The Doobie Brothers will play eight-night “residency” during the month of February at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Tickets for those shows start at $62.95 and run up to $325.95. Even if you were to get one of The Venetian's Penthouse suites that start at $5,555, you'd be saving about $14,500 compared to the Cabo event -- albeit no beach. However, if you are a high roller and want to go high end there is the Chairman's Suite. This by-invitation-only suite which features its own karaoke room and butler goes for $25,000 a night. It might be cheaper to go to the beach in Cabo.

And if you just plain want to see The Doobie Brothers play their hits they, following Mexico the band continues on a 53-city tour that starts in West Palm Beach on June 9. Of note, the Doobie will play on the beach for far less than the Cabo show. On June 30, the group will be at Long Island, New York's, Jones Beach and VIP tickets for that event start at $249 and run up to $404 which includes a complimentary drink, a commemorative laminate, preferred entrance, a $50 Uber credit and a potential "meet & greet" with the band.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE