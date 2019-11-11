Hermès bag destroyed in wine spill so country club waiter is sued by employer

This country club is leaving its waiter with the tab for allegedly spilling red wine on a guest’s Hermès purse.

Alpine Country Club in Bergen County, N.J., has sued its waiter in response to Maryana Beyder filing a lawsuit against the club last month to the tune of $30,000 in damages to Hermès Kelly bag, NorthJersey.com reported. The club reportedly responded to the lawsuit by denying liability and holding its own waiter responsible.

Beyder was having lunch at the country club last year when the waiter, who has not been identified, allegedly spilled a glass of red wine on her pink handbag. Beyder claimed in the lawsuit that the expensive purse was irreplaceable because Hermès discontinued the style.

Alpine Country Club and Beyder did not immediately return a request for comment. Beyder’s lawyer said the matter has been ongoing for more than a year, but the country club allegedly stopped responding to the complaint.

“She didn’t wear it apple picking. She wore it to a very expensive country club where she was a member," Errico told NJ.com. "If you bring your car to a country club and it gets scratched up, you expect the club to pay for it.”

Hermès bags, known for exclusive styles that can retail for tens of thousands of dollars are seen as investment pieces for celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashians. One of the most expensive bags listed by the Paris-based designer is priced at $13,000 on its website.

Kylie Jenner, one of the world’s youngest billionaires, has a closet reportedly devoted to more than 400 handbags, including limited edition Hermès Brikens she called “a great investment.”

Beyder’s husband reportedly gave her the bag on her 30th birthday.

