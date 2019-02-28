Bryce Harper, Phillies ink record $330M contract: Reports

Free agent slugger Bryce Harper agreed Thursday to a record 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies that ranks as the largest deal ever signed in Major League Baseball, according to multiple reports.

The contract will not include any opt-outs, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, meaning that Harper is locked into the deal’s terms for the duration. His $330 million payday surpasses that of baseball’s previous record-holder, Giancarlo Stanton, who signed a $325 million deal with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

The reported terms of Harper’s contract also exceed those of Manny Machado, who signed a 10-year deal worth $300 million with the San Diego Padres earlier this offseason. The Phillies have yet to publicly address Harper’s signing.

Harper, 26, spent the first seven years of his MLB career as a member of the Washington Nationals. A six-time All-Star, Harper also earned Most Valuable Player honors in 2015.

Harper reportedly rejected a $300 million offer from the Nationals earlier this offseason.

The $330 million contract is the second-largest in sports history. Last October, boxer Canelo Alvarez signed an 11-fight contract with streaming service DAZN that is worth a minimum of $365 million.