Stock futures choppy, gas close to $5.00, jobless claims: LIVE UPDATES
Oil prices trimmed recent gains with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude trading above $120 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded around $123 a barrel. Both benchmarks closed Wednesday at their highest since March 8.
Data from the Energy Information Administration showed the U.S. posted a record fall in strategic crude reserves even as commercial stocks rose last week. U.S. gasoline inventories unexpectedly dropped, indicating demand for the motor fuel during peak summer despite sky-high pump prices.
Bitcoin was around $30,000, trading down for the past two days heading into Thursday. The cryptocurrency is down almost 4% during that time. Bitcoin is off almost 5% month-to-date and down more than 34% year-to-date. Ether was closing in on $1,800 and Dogecoin was around 8 cents.
