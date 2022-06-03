Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Stock futures lower, oil slides, May jobs report: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

6Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Musk says Tesla to pause hiring, wants to cut 10% of staff: report

Musk says Tesla to pause hiring, wants to cut 10% of staff: report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Getty Images/AP)

Tesla will be pausing hiring worldwide and jobs cuts are coming at the electric carmaker. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and wants to cut about 10% of jobs.

Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Stock futures trade cautiously ahead of monthly jobs report

Stock futures trade cautiously ahead of monthly jobs report

NYSE trading (AP)

U.S. equity futures traded lower Friday morning ahead of the release of the most anticipated economic report of the month. Oil also was lower.

Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

May jobs report expected to show hiring waned as White House warned

May jobs report expected to show hiring waned as White House warned

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file))

U.S. job growth likely cooled off in May, suggesting that headwinds from the highest inflation in four decades, global supply chain constraints and a worsening worker shortage are starting to weigh on the labor market.

Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil moves lower

Oil moves lower

Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas. (REUTERS/Richard Carson)

Oil prices were trading lower on Friday, after OPEC countries and allies decided to boost output that could make up for lost supply from Russia. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $116 a barrel. Brent crude was around $117 a barrel. U.S. crude was on course for a 1.6% weekly gain.

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline continues climb

Gasoline continues climb

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose to a record on Friday at $4.761, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.715.  The price of diesel increased to $5.581 from $5.556.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin trades around $30,000

Bitcoin has remained in the $30,000 range as it gives back some of the previous day's gains. The cryptocurrency has been up in five of the past six days. Bitcoin remains down more than 34% year-to-date. Ether was around $1,800. Dogecoin was at 8 cents.

Crypto Widget]

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here