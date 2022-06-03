Stock futures lower, oil slides, May jobs report: LIVE UPDATES
Tesla will be pausing hiring worldwide and jobs cuts are coming at the electric carmaker. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and wants to cut about 10% of jobs.
U.S. equity futures traded lower Friday morning ahead of the release of the most anticipated economic report of the month. Oil also was lower.
U.S. job growth likely cooled off in May, suggesting that headwinds from the highest inflation in four decades, global supply chain constraints and a worsening worker shortage are starting to weigh on the labor market.
Oil prices were trading lower on Friday, after OPEC countries and allies decided to boost output that could make up for lost supply from Russia. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $116 a barrel. Brent crude was around $117 a barrel. U.S. crude was on course for a 1.6% weekly gain.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose to a record on Friday at $4.761, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.715. The price of diesel increased to $5.581 from $5.556.
Bitcoin has remained in the $30,000 range as it gives back some of the previous day's gains. The cryptocurrency has been up in five of the past six days. Bitcoin remains down more than 34% year-to-date. Ether was around $1,800. Dogecoin was at 8 cents.
