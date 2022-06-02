Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures gain, oil falls, gasoline reaches new high: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Stock futures rebound ahead of labor reports

U.S. equity futures traded higher Thursday morning as equities rebound from Wednesday's losses. Traders will study two reports on private-sector hiring for May and weekly jobless claims.

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil falls as Saudi Arabia ready to pump more if Russian output sinks

The price of oil traded lower Thursday morning, falling by more than 2%. Saudi Arabia is reportedly prepared to increase oil production if Russia's output falls substantially under the new sanctions imposed by the European Union.

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline jumps to fresh record high

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. rose to a record on Thursday at $4.715, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Wednesday was $4.67.  The price of diesel increased to $5.556 from $5.538.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin stabilizes after Wednesday plunge

Bitcoin fell below $31,000 after a drop of more than 6% on Wednesday. It was the largest drop since an 8% fall in early May. Stocks also declined. Bitcoin is down 36% year-to-date. Ether is around $1,800. Dogecoin is around 8 cents.

Posted by Ken Martin

