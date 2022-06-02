Stock futures gain, oil falls, gasoline reaches new high: LIVE UPDATES
U.S. equity futures traded higher Thursday morning as equities rebound from Wednesday's losses. Traders will study two reports on private-sector hiring for May and weekly jobless claims.
The price of oil traded lower Thursday morning, falling by more than 2%. Saudi Arabia is reportedly prepared to increase oil production if Russia's output falls substantially under the new sanctions imposed by the European Union.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose to a record on Thursday at $4.715, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Wednesday was $4.67. The price of diesel increased to $5.556 from $5.538.
Bitcoin fell below $31,000 after a drop of more than 6% on Wednesday. It was the largest drop since an 8% fall in early May. Stocks also declined. Bitcoin is down 36% year-to-date. Ether is around $1,800. Dogecoin is around 8 cents.
