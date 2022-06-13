Dow Jones, S&P, Nasdaq continue fall ahead of Federal Reserve policy meeting this week: LIVE UPDATES

House Republican Rep. DesJarlais to introduce new bill to block Biden student loan relief

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., is set to introduce a bill that will aim to block President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

"There's a lot of people out there that took out loans and, you know, maybe didn't get their dream job, but don't pay them back," DesJarlais told FOX Business. "So to somehow decide that they no longer need to have skin in the game, it kind of disincentivizes people from succeeding, in my opinion."

The bill’s most aggressive provision aims to limit the secretaries of Education and Treasury, as well as the Attorney General, from taking any action toward forgiving student loan debt, except those carried out as part of the Higher Education Act of 1965.

"It may help those people who are irresponsible, but the ones that are out there working and paying taxes — now they're going to be saddled with the burden of, if you want to call these other people's mistakes or borrowed money management," DesJarlais argued.

