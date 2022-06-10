Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures cautious, CPI due, gas hits new high: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Stock futures choppy ahead of consumer inflation reading

Stock traders (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

U.S. equity futures traded cautiously ahead of a much anticipated key reading on inflation. Investors will react to the broadest and most popular measure of price inflation in retail goods and services.

Inflation likely remained scorching hot in May

Grocery shopping (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Economists are searching for evidence that inflation has peaked and sky-high prices are finally starting to fall, but they are unlikely to find much good news in a key report that will be published on Friday.

Gasoline reaches record just short of $5 a gallon

Gas Prices (AAA)

The price of gasoline in the U.S. continues a slow crawl toward $5 a gallon. The price on Friday morning was $4.986, according to AAA.

The price on Thursday was $4.97.  The price of diesel increased to $5.753 from $5.74.

Oil gains despite partial lockdowns in China

Oil well (REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder)

Oil prices rose on Friday, remaining near three-month highs even as new COVID-19 lockdown measures took effect in Shanghai. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude traded around $121, after dropping 0.5% on Thursday.

WTI was set for a seventh straight weekly increase. 

Brent crude futures traded around $123 a barrel after a 0.4% decline the previous day.

Bitcoin slide

Bitcoin is down three consecutive days heading into Friday, losing 4% over that time. The cryptocurrency is off 5% for the month and down more than 34% year-to-date. Ether is around $1,800. Dogecoin is around 8 cents.

