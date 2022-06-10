Stock futures cautious, CPI due, gas hits new high: LIVE UPDATES
U.S. equity futures traded cautiously ahead of a much anticipated key reading on inflation. Investors will react to the broadest and most popular measure of price inflation in retail goods and services.
Economists are searching for evidence that inflation has peaked and sky-high prices are finally starting to fall, but they are unlikely to find much good news in a key report that will be published on Friday.
The price of gasoline in the U.S. continues a slow crawl toward $5 a gallon. The price on Friday morning was $4.986, according to AAA.
The price on Thursday was $4.97. The price of diesel increased to $5.753 from $5.74.
Oil prices rose on Friday, remaining near three-month highs even as new COVID-19 lockdown measures took effect in Shanghai. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude traded around $121, after dropping 0.5% on Thursday.
WTI was set for a seventh straight weekly increase.
Brent crude futures traded around $123 a barrel after a 0.4% decline the previous day.
Bitcoin is down three consecutive days heading into Friday, losing 4% over that time. The cryptocurrency is off 5% for the month and down more than 34% year-to-date. Ether is around $1,800. Dogecoin is around 8 cents.
