Stock futures gain, oil choppy, cryptos lower: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Stock futures gain ahead of holiday weekend

Stock traders (Reuters)

U.S. equity futures were modestly higher Friday morning following a day that saw a strong set of earnings from retailers send shares higher.

U.S. bond markets will have an early close on Friday at 2:00pm ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. Both the stock and bond markets will be closed on Monday.

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline prices hold steady, diesel lower

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. was basically unchanged Friday at $4.599, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.60.  The price of diesel slipped again to $5.53 from $5.544.

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil trades near two-month high amid global supply concerns

Oil well (iStock)

Oil prices traded near a two-month high on Friday on the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $114 a barrel. WTI is set for a weekly gain of about 0.7%.

Brent futures were around $117 a barrel. That benchmark was on track for a gain of about 4% this week. Oil prices have gained about 50% so far this year.

Posted by Ken Martin

Cryptocurrencies slide

Bitcoin is trading around $29,000 after snapping a two-day winning streak heading into Friday. Bitcoin is off more than 23% month-to-date and down more than 36% year-to-date. Ether was trading down 3% around $1,700, near a 13-month low.

Posted by Ken Martin

