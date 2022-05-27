Stock futures gain, oil choppy, cryptos lower: LIVE UPDATES
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures were modestly higher Friday morning following a day that saw a strong set of earnings from retailers send shares higher.
U.S. bond markets will have an early close on Friday at 2:00pm ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. Both the stock and bond markets will be closed on Monday.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. was basically unchanged Friday at $4.599, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.60. The price of diesel slipped again to $5.53 from $5.544.
Oil prices traded near a two-month high on Friday on the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $114 a barrel. WTI is set for a weekly gain of about 0.7%.
Brent futures were around $117 a barrel. That benchmark was on track for a gain of about 4% this week. Oil prices have gained about 50% so far this year.
Bitcoin is trading around $29,000 after snapping a two-day winning streak heading into Friday. Bitcoin is off more than 23% month-to-date and down more than 36% year-to-date. Ether was trading down 3% around $1,700, near a 13-month low.
