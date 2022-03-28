Stocks pop, oil, gold slip, Tesla talks stock split

US stocks trending lower as inflation fears, Ukraine war, Fed hikes worry investors

U.S. stocks were trending lower early Monday morning as the war in Ukraine is adding to worries over instability, energy prices and economic slowdowns in various nations.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has indicated it may continue to raise interest rates, as a way to curb inflation. Earlier this month, Fed officials raised their key rate a quarter-point from near zero to a range of 0.25% to 0.5%.

Meanwhile the war is adding to worries over instability, energy prices and economic slowdowns in various nations. Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice, pleading for fighter jets and tanks to help defend his country from Russia’s invading troops.

Wall Street ended last week with a moderate rally. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% to 4,543.06 for a 0.5% gain for the week. The Dow gained 0.4% to 34,861.24. The Nasdaq fell 0.2% to 14,169.30.