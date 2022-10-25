STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks, gas, diesel, crypto lower overnight, oil moves higher

Stocks turn lower after slight gains during overnight

Symbol Price Change %Change I:DJI $31,499.62 417.06 1.34 SP500 $3,797.34 44.59 1.19 I:COMP $10,952.61 92.90 0.86

US stocks turned lower early Tuesday after staying in positive territory throughout much of the overnight.

Stocks gained on Monday as investors focused on encouraging signs from corporate earnings and hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of interest-rate increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 417.06 points, or 1.3%, to 31499.62, its highest closing level in six weeks. The S&P 500 advanced 44.59, or 1.2%, to 3797.34. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 92.90, or 0.9%, to 10952.61, bouncing back after it started the day in the red.

Last week, the Dow notched its best three-week stretch since November 2020, offering investors a reprieve from the selling pressure that has whipsawed portfolios this year.

The rally was kicked off, in part, by a batch of corporate earnings -- particularly from banks and airlines -- that offered an encouraging outlook on the U.S. economy.

Stocks then raced higher on Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Fed officials are likely to consider the possibility of shifting to smaller interest-rate increases in December.

"Market participants are desperately looking for a Fed pause or pivot," said Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist at Wolfe Research. Still, he cautioned that such hopes would likely be dashed by continuing high inflation and low unemployment, which would pressure the central bank to maintain its hawkish stance.

"We think a Fed pause is a long ways off," Senyek said.

Meanwhile, shares were mostly lower Tuesday in Asia as markets remained jittery over the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China, where key reformers were excluded from the highest ranks of ruling party leadership.

Hong Kong’s benchmark failed to hold onto early gains after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in over a decade.

Tokyo and Sydney advanced but Shanghai, Seoul and Mumbai declined. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.2% to 15,151.01 and the Shanghai Composite index also shed earlier gains, slipping 0.1% to 2,975.08. Taiwan's benchmark fell 1.5%. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 1.2% to 27,301.50 while the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.1%, to 2,235.07. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 6,798.60. India's Sensex slipped 0.3%.