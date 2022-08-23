STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks mixed, residents in these states lower home prices, oil higher, gas lower
Home sellers dropped asking prices in order to sell in July. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Tuesday, with Bitcoin and Dogecoin edging higher, while the Ethereum was moving lower.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $21,450 (+0.42%), or higher by about $90.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by more than 11.5%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower, losing almost 5.9%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,600 (-0.75%), or lower by more than $8.40.
For the week, Ethereum was trading lower by about 15.25%. However, for the month, it was trading higher by nearly 5.35%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.06837 (+0.19%), or higher by approximately $0.000133.
For the week, Dogecoin was lower by more than 11.3%. For the month, the crypto was higher by nearly 1.5%.
A significant number of sellers — particularly in pandemic hot spots — dropped their asking prices in July as more buyers backed out of the market, according to a new report.
In Boise, Idaho, nearly 70% of homes for sale fell in price, as owners "struggled to match their expectations with the reality of the cooling housing market," according to technology-powered real estate brokerage Redfin.
Boise had the highest shared of price drops in 97 markets analyzed by Redfin in July. However, it was far from the only market that saw numerous homeowners slash their asking price. Overall, more than 15% of home sellers in every major U.S. metro dropped their asking price in July, according to Redfin.
Industry economists have warned that increasing number of homeowners have been backing out of the market in part because of elevated mortgage rates taking a bigger bite out of their budgets.
Although 30-year fixed mortgage rates fell 0.09% to 5.13% last week, it's still well above 2.27% which is where the 30-year fixed mortgage rate stood at this time last year, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
Last month, nearly 60% of homes in Denver, Colorado dropped their asking price. In Salt Lake City, Utah, 56.4% of homes fell in price, according to the data. In Tacoma, Washington just over 54% of homes dropped in asking price.
The data is similar to what Redfin economists saw in June when Boise led the price drops at 61.5%. Tacoma, Denver and Salt Lake City also faced the highest number of sellers dropping prices in June.
Other areas with a fair share of sellers dropping their prices in July were Tampa, Florida, as well as San Diego and Sacramento, California.
Many of the aforementioned metros are among the top areas that cooled the fastest after nabbing tons of eager homebuyers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Tuesday to $3.892. On Monday, that same gallon of gasoline sold for $3.901 nationwide, according to AAA.
A week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.949 nationwide. A month ago, that price was $4.382. A year ago, that same gallon of gasoline sold for $3.162 nationwide.
The price dropped below $4 for the first time since March more than a week ago, when the price fell to $3.99.
Gasoline has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14, exactly 10 weeks ago.
Meanwhile, diesel slipped slightly to $4.973 a gallon early Tuesday morning. On Monday, diesel was selling for $4.977.
A week ago, a gallon of diesel cost $5.021 nationwide. A month ago, that price was $5.432. One year ago, a gallon of diesel cost $3.285 nationwide, AAA reported.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$33,063.61
|-,643.13
|-1.91
|SP500
|$4,137.99
|-90.49
|-2.14
|I:COMP
|$12,381.57
|-,323.64
|-2.55
U.S. stocks were mixed early Tuesday morning with the Dow in positive territory, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were significantly lower as investors continue to express fear of additional sharp interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve.
Those fears are taking some of the wind out of this summer's stock-market rally.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 600 points on Monday as investors looked ahead to a Friday speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole, Wyo., in which he is expected to give an update on the central bank's efforts to combat inflation.
Monday's selloff came after U.S. stocks snapped a four-week stretch of gains for the S&P 500 on Friday. The market climbed from July to mid-August on hopes that inflation has started to peak, which would allow the Fed to soften its stance, as well as on generally strong corporate earnings.
But Fed officials have remained publicly hawkish, leading some investors to conclude that the rebound was premature. The market's outlook also remains highly uncertain as investors weigh positive news -- such as strong job growth -- against worries that Fed tightening could tip the economy into recession.
"The market wants the Fed to sound off on the dovish standpoint, but the Fed's not there yet," said Philip Blancato, chief executive of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management. "The market got a little ahead of itself."
The Dow fell 643.13 points on Monday, or 1.9%, to close at 33063.61. The S&P 500 dropped 90.49, or 2.1%, to 4137.99. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite slid 323.64, or 2.5%, to 12381.57.
Even with the recent pullback, all three major indexes are up at least 5.8% over the past three months. Futures markets show traders are split as to whether the central bank will raise interest rates by half a percentage point or three-quarters of a point at its next meeting in September.
Aggressive increases could cause businesses and consumers to cut back on spending, potentially hurting corporate earnings and economic growth.
"Jackson Hole is something the market is starting to get nervous about," said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. After the last Fed meeting, some investors expected it to ease up on rate hikes, he said. "There is chatter that perhaps Powell will try to reverse that perception," he added.
Investors are also concerned about a key number set to be released Friday: The Commerce Department's personal-consumption-expenditures index, a measure of core inflation that excludes volatile food and energy costs. The index is seen as the Fed's preferred measure of inflation and could impact Powell's calculations.
Meanwhile, Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday.
Benchmarks in Asia slid in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong, but shares were little changed in Shanghai.
The latest market slide comes as investors grapple with uncertainty over when the highest inflation in decades will ease significantly, how much the Fed will have to raise interest rates in order to get it under control and how much the rate hikes will slow the economy.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.2% in afternoon trading to 28,454.45. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 1.1% to 6,971.10. South Korea's Kospi dipped 1.1% to 2,435.26. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.8% to 19,509.56, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching up less than 0.1% at 3,278.64.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$74.68
|0.62
|0.84
|CVX
|$156.90
|-0.79
|-0.50
|XOM
|$94.01
|-0.07
|-0.07
Oil rose on Tuesday as renewed concerns over tight supply dominated market sentiment after Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to correct a recent oil price decline.
Brent crude gained 42 cents, or 0.4%, to $96.90 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after a choppy session on Monday when they dropped by more than $4 before paring losses to trade near flat. It advanced by $1 a barrel in early Asia trading hours.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.4%, to $90.76 a barrel.
The benchmarks are down about 12% and 8% this month, respectively, amid fears about a global recession and fuel demand.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries stands ready to reduce production to correct the recent oil price fall driven by poor futures market liquidity and macro-economic fears, which has ignored extremely tight physical crude supply, OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia said on Monday.
Saudi state news agency SPA cited Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as telling Bloomberg that OPEC+ has the means and flexibility to deal with challenges.
With Saudi Arabia standing out to defend prices, the market is likely to take the chance to build long positions, said analysts from Haitong Futures, adding that the outcome of the Iranian nuclear deal remains a big uncertainty.
Meanwhile, Europe faces fresh disruption to energy supplies due to damage to a pipeline system bringing oil from Kazakhstan through Russia, adding to concerns over a plunge in gas supplies.
The current tight demand-supply is underscored by U.S. crude inventory in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) at its lowest level in more than 35 years, Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist from IG Group, said in a note.
On U.S. supply, market participants are awaiting industry data due at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely dropped last week, while distillate inventories edged up, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
