STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks lower on fear of additional Fed hikes, oil, gas, crypto all lower
Investors worried central bank will bump up rates to fight inflation. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Cryptocurrency prices were lower early Monday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum and Dogecoin still trying to gain back losses from late last week.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $21,000 (-2.68%), or lower by about $575.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by nearly 11.5%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower, losing almost 7%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,534 (-5.03%), or lower by more than $83.
For the week, Ethereum was trading lower by about 16.5%. However, for the month, it was trading higher by nearly 3%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.065536 (-5.60%), or lower by approximately $0.003891.
For the week, Dogecoin was lower by more than 15%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 0.5%.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm faced criticism on social media Sunday after she said Americans being crushed by the weight of inflation can lower their energy costs by installing solar panels at a 30% discount under the Inflation Reduction Act.
During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Granholm said the Democrats' $437 billion climate and health care legislation will provide thousands of dollars in tax rebates for lower- and middle-class Americans to weatherize their homes.
"If you are low income, you can get your home entirely weatherized through the expansion from the bipartisan infrastructure laws, a significant expansion — you don't have to pay for anything," Granholm said. "If you want heat pumps, insulation, new windows, that is covered," she said.
"If you are moderate income, today you can get 30% off the price of solar panels. Those solar panels can be financed, so you don't have to have the big outlay at the front … it's a significant incentive." "If you don't qualify for the weatherization program, you will be able to, starting next year, get rebates on the appliances and equipment that will help you reduce your monthly energy bill by up to 30%," she added. "That is all about reducing costs for people."
The Inflation Reduction Act includes thousands of dollars in tax breaks and rebates for homeowners to upgrade their homes to be more energy efficient.
Households with income below 80% of the area median can claim a rebate for the full cost of their appliance upgrades, up to a $14,000 cap, and households that fall between 80% and 150% of the area median income are eligible for rebates of 50% of their cost, up to $14,000.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Monday to $3.901. On Sunday, that same gallon of gasoline sold for $3.904 nationwide, according to AAA. Saturday's price was $3.908.
A week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.956 nationwide. A month ago, that price was $4.413. A year ago, that same gallon of gasoline sold for $3.163 nationwide.
The price dropped below $4 for the first time since March more than a week ago, when the price fell to $3.99.
Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14.
Meanwhile, diesel slipped to $4.977 a gallon early Monday morning. On Sunday, diesel was selling for $4.982, while on Saturday, that price was from $4.984.
A week ago, a gallon of diesel cost $5.033 nationwide. A month ago, that price was $5.455. One year ago, a gallon of diesel cost $3.283 nationwide, AAA reported.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$33,706.74
|-,292.30
|-0.86
|SP500
|$4,228.48
|-55.26
|-1.29
|I:COMP
|$12,705.22
|-,260.13
|-2.01
U.S. stocks were lower early Monday morning as investors expressed concern about future Fed action.
Traders worry aggressive rate hikes this year by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to contain inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.
“The Fed is still feeling inflation. Its actions have not even begun to dent inflationary pressures at all,” said Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities in a report. “Nor have they begun to crimp economic activity at all. The economic slowdown was already in play for other reasons.”
U.S. stocks fell Friday, ending the week lower and snapping a four-week stretch of gains for the S&P 500, as investors second-guessed how aggressively the Federal Reserve will need to move to tame inflation.
The market endured a stretch of choppy moves as traders reassessed their bets on what the Fed might do at its September meeting. For weeks, many investors had been feeling confident that inflation had possibly peaked and that the central bank would soften the magnitude of its future interest-rate increases.
But comments in recent days from central bank officials, combined with the release of the minutes from the Fed's July meeting, put the possibility of continued aggressive rate increases back in focus.
On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he would lean toward a 0.75-percentage-point increase in September.
"This feels like a re-evaluation of whether there has been enough financial tightening," said John Roe, head of multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management. "And if there hasn't actually, could we get more pain from central banks having to do more?"
The S&P 500 dropped 55.26 points, or 1.3%, to 4228.48 and fell 1.2% for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292.30 points, or 0.9%, to 33706.74 and lost 0.2% for the week. The Nasdaq Composite declined 260.13 points, or 2%, to 12705.22 and fell 2.6% for the week.
Technology stocks had some of the biggest losses. Microsoft fell 1.4%.
Retailers, banks and communications companies also fell. Next week, central bankers will meet in Jackson Hole, Wyo., for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual economic policy symposium.
Traders will be watching officials' speeches closely for insights on how the Fed is thinking.
Meanwhile, Shanghai advanced after the Chinese central bank nudged down its target rate for a five-year loan to shore up weak housing sales. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney retreated.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% to 3,272.89 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.5% to 28,794.79. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed less than 0.2% to 19,743.12. The Kospi in South Korea gave up 1.2% to 2,462.03 and Sydney’s S&P ASX-200 fell 0.9% to 7,051.70. India's Sensex opened down 1.1%, dipping to 58,992.24. New Zealand and Singapore advanced while Bangkok and Jakarta declined.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$74.06
|-0.15
|-0.20
|CVX
|$157.69
|-1.33
|-0.84
|XOM
|$94.08
|-0.30
|-0.32
Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy and dent fuel demand while a strengthening dollar also added to pressure.
Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.58, or 1.6%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0640 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery, due to expire on Monday, were down $1.70, or 1.9%, at $89.07 a barrel.
The more active October contract was at $88.92, down $1.52, or 1.7%.
Both Brent and WTI climbed for a third straight day on Friday, but fell about 1.5% for the week on a stronger dollar and demand fears.
"Growing fears over a global economic slowdown are behind the fall in oil markets," said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities. "A higher U.S. dollar also prompted fresh selling," he added.
Prices also fell on worries over slowing fuel demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, because of a power crunch in the southwest caused by a heatwave.
"China's power restriction in some regions is also a concern as it could affect economic activity," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.
China's southwestern province of Sichuan will extend curbs on industrial power consumers until Aug. 25 as it tries to deal with dwindling hydropower output and surging household electricity demand following a long heatwave, financial news service Caixin said.
Meanwhile, the leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday, though no further details were provided.
