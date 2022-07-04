Oil higher, Gas Association roasts Biden tweet, 17th-straight day gas lower, crypto lower

US energy producers roast Biden for tweet aimed at gas companies

The U.S. Oil & Gas Association lashed out at President Biden after he tweeted on Saturday that "companies running gas stations" should simply "bring down the price you are charging at the pump," telling him that he should "please make sure the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester."

"Working on it Mr. President. In the meantime - have a Happy 4th and please make sure the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester...," the tweeted.

On Sunday, Biden tweeted that "companies running gas stations" should take note that "this is a time of war and global peril."

"My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril," Biden tweeted on Saturday. "Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now."

Biden's tweet comes as gas prices are averaging at $4.807 nationwide, which is down slightly from one month ago’s $4.819.

In some states, however, prices are much higher. In California, the average price per gallon of gas is $6.244 and in Illinois, it's $5.325.

Biden has attempted to deflect blame for the increase in gas prices to Russian President Vladimir Putin, dubbing it the "Putin's Price Hike," a term used repeatedly by the White House, despite his campaign promise to always take responsibility and not blame others.

The call for action from Biden follows a failed proposal from the Oval Office to implement a 90-day gas tax holiday, which was dismissed by even Democratic lawmakers as outlandish.

