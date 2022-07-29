STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks higher, Manchin constituents speak out, oil steady, gas lower
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped Friday morning to $4.255, according to AAA.
Gas prices nationwide were $4.278 on Thursday and $4.302 on Wednesday.
Prices have been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14, nearly eight weeks ago.
Last week, the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $4.413 One month ago, that same gallon of gasoline was $4.86.8. One year ago, a gallon of gasoline was $3.166, according to AAA.
Diesel prices dropped early Friday as well, with the national average for a gallon of diesel at $5.319. A gallon of diesel cost $5.341 on Thursday and $5.365 on Wednesday.
A week ago, a gallon of diesel sold for $5.455. A month ago, that same gallon of diesel sold for $5.78. One year ago, a gallon of diesel cost $3.276, AAA reported.
U.S. stocks edged higher Friday morning continuing gains from Thursday despite fresh data showing the nation’s economy contracted for a second-straight quarter.
The S&P 500 added 48.82 points, or 1.2%, to 4072.43, building on its strong gains from the prior session.
The broad market index closed sharply higher Wednesday as well after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hinted the pace of rate rises would eventually slow.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 332.04 points, or 1%, to 32529.63. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 130.17 points, or 1.1%, to 12162.59.
The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.9% annual rate last quarter, marking a second straight quarterly decline in gross domestic product, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
The data intensified debate among analysts and investors about whether the economy is in a recession.
Stocks have started the third quarter in better form after the declines suffered in the first half of the year. Corporate earnings haven't been as bad as investors had feared, suggesting that soaring inflation and signs of flagging economic growth aren't weighing too heavily on companies' balance sheets. A
ll three major indexes have risen at least 8% from their 2022 lows in mid-June and are headed toward strong monthly gains. The Federal Reserve has signaled it is serious about bringing inflation down. On Wednesday it raised its federal-funds rate by 0.75 percentage point to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%.
Some traders have ramped up bets on a slower pace of interest rate increases in coming months after the meeting, helping propel the stock-market rally.
In bond markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-Year U.S. Treasury note fell for the third consecutive session to 2.680% from 2.731% on Wednesday. The yield on the 2-year note dropped to 2.874% from 2.968%.
Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed Friday, as Chinese shares sank after leaders acknowledged the official 5.5% growth target for this year won't be met.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 2.4% to 20,123.55 and the Shanghai Composite index declined 1% to 3,250.64 after China’s leaders acknowledged the struggling economy won’t hit its official 5.5% growth target this year.
The announcement after a planning meeting of the ruling Communist Party said Thursday Beijing will try to prop up sagging consumer demand but will stick to strict anti-COVID-19 tactics that have disrupted manufacturing and trade.
It underscores the high cost Xi's government is willing to incur to stop the virus in a politically sensitive year when he is widely expected to try to extend his term in power.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.2% to 27,801.64, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.0% to 6,945.20. South Korea's Kospi added 0.7% to 2,451.50.
Japanese government data showed factory output in June jumped 8.9% from the previous month, marking the first rise in three months. The recent easing of pandemic lockdowns in China has helped boost Japanese production.
A surge in COVID-19 infections to record levels in many parts of Japan has raised concern. But Robert Carnell, regional head of research Asia-Pacific at ING believes that Japan's second quarter GDP, or gross domestic product, will rebound marginally from the first quarter’s contraction.
Oil prices were broadly steady on Friday, lifted by supply concerns as attention turns to the next meeting between OPEC and its allies, though fears of recession capped gains.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery rose 67 cents, or 0.7%, to $97.09 a barrel by 0640 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session and on track for a nearly 3% rise for the week.
Brent crude futures for September settlement, due to expire on Friday, dipped 12 cents, or 0.1%, at $107.02 a barrel.
The more active October contract climbed 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $102.31. A key driver will be the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, on Aug. 3.
Producers have now unwound the record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) supply cut they agreed in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic slammed demand.
"Oil prices have little chance of (posting) deep losses on the back of a weak U.S. dollar and the ongoing supply crunch," said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.
OPEC+ sources said the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, but two OPEC+ sources also told Reuters a modest increase would be discussed.
A decision not to raise output would disappoint the United States after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia this month hoping to strike a deal on oil production.
A senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday the government was optimistic about the OPEC+ meeting and said extra supply would help stabilize the market.
Analysts, however, said it would be difficult for OPEC+ to boost supply much given that many producers are struggling to meet their production quotas due to a lack of investment in oil fields.
"OPEC production is constrained, though supplies are stabilizing in Libya and Ecuador. Under-investment in many member countries will keep production constrained," ANZ Research analysts said.
