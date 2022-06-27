Russia defaults, gas prices lower, oil down, stocks whipsaw, crypto higher
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in more than a century after failing to make two payments by the Sunday night deadline.
Moscow missed the deadline to meet a 30-day grace period on interest payments that were originally due May 27, but it could be a while before the default is confirmed.
The debt default stems from the sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was launched in late February. The default signals the first of its kind since 1918, although Russia has called it artificial because it can afford to pay its debts, but sanctions have frozen its foreign currency reserves held abroad."
There is money and there is also the readiness to pay," Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last month. "This situation, artificially created by an unfriendly country, will not have any effect on Russians’ quality of life."
The U.S. Treasury Department last month ended Russia’s ability to pay back debt to international investors through American banks. The Russian Finance Ministry then said it would pay dollar-denominated debts in rubles and offer "the opportunity for subsequent conversion into the original currency."
Click here for more.
Cryptocurrency was trading higher early Monday with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin all showing gains around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Bitcoin was trading at around $21,340 (+1.34%), up more than $285. For the week, Bitcoin was trading up 2.81%. For the last month, Bitcoin has traded down more than 28%.
Ethereum was trading higher as well, with the cryptocurrency at $1,228 (+2.3%), up $27.16 per coin. For the week, Ethereum was higher by 6.79%. For the month, however, it was down more than 33.5%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.0769 (+4.43), up $0,0032) early Monday. It was higher for the week as well, up almost 22.5%. For the month, Dogecoin was down 6%.
Click here for more.
The price of a gallon of regular gasoline slid a bit more overnight with the price Monday dropping to $4.897 from Sunday’s $4.90, according to AAA.
The price on Saturday was at $4.908. Gas prices have now declined for 11 straight days. On Friday, a gallon of gasoline cost $4.920.
Last week, the price of that same gallon of gasoline was $4.981. A month ago, the price of gasoline was $4.599. Last year, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.095.
Diesel slipped slightly as well to $5.794 down from $5.797 on Monday.
A week ago, a gallon of diesel was $5.815. A month ago, that same gallon of diesel sold for $5.53 a gallon. A year ago, diesel sold for $3.237, AAA reported.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$31,500.68
|+823.32
|+2.68%
|SP500
|$3,911.74
|+116.01
|+3.06%
|I:COMP
|$11,607.62
|+375.43
|+3.34%
U.S. stocks were whipsawing overnight after a rally Friday as fresh economic data tempered investors' expectations of steep Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.
Stocks climbed last week as pressure from rising Treasury yields let up somewhat and investors speculated the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive about raising interest rates as earlier thought as it fights to control inflation. That gave Wall Street a reprieve from its recent tumbles.
Markets seemed unfazed by the possibility that Russia may have defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine.
Russia faced a Sunday night deadline to meet a 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27. But it could take time to confirm a default.
Positive news about inflation helped push stocks in New York higher on Friday, but the boost to sentiment may prove ephemeral, “largely because the downward trend for equity indices remains intact and we have seen previous instances of a single event pertaining to inflation, economic outlook and central banks’ policies bringing back market jitters and reversing dip-buying sentiments," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.
The S&P 500 notched a 6.4% gain for the week, erasing the brutal loss it took a week earlier, though it’s still close to 20% below its record set early this year.
On Friday, it gained 116.01 points to 3,911.74 The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.7% to 31,500.68, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended 3.3% higher, at 11,607.62.
Smaller company stocks also rallied. The Russell 2000 rose 3.2% to 1,765.74.
To beat down punishingly high inflation, central banks are raising interest rates and taking other measures that hurt prices for investments and could slow the economy enough to cause a recession.
But pressure from rising Treasury yields has abated somewhat as investors speculate the Federal Reserve might be able to take a lighter touch in raising interest rates than earlier thought.
Meanwhile, Asian shares advanced Monday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led regional gains, surging 2.5% to 22,249.47, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.5% to 26,886.36. In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 1.8% to 2,408.17. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.9% to 6,704.30 while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.8% to 3,377.90.
Click here for more.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$81.24
|+2.23
|+2.82%
|CVX
|$144.79
|+2.26
|+1.59%
|XOM
|$86.94
|+1.69
|+1.98%
Oil edged down on Monday in a volatile session as investors stood on guard for any moves against Russian oil and gas exports that might come out of a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in Germany.
The prospect of more supply tightness loomed over the market as western governments sought ways to cut Russia's ability to fund its war in Ukraine, even though G7 leaders were also expected to discuss a revival of the Iran nuclear deal, which might lead to more Iranian oil exports.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, will likely stick to a plan for accelerated oil output increases in August when they meet on Thursday, sources said.
But, for now, the pressing supply worries outweighed growing concerns over the potential for a global recession following a string of downbeat economic data from the U.S., the world's biggest oil consumer.
Brent crude futures edged down 8 cents to $113.04 a barrel by 0632 GMT after rebounding 2.8% on Friday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $107.38 a barrel, down 24 cents, or 0.2%, following a 3.2% gain in the previous session. Both contracts fell last week for the second week in a row as interest rate hikes in key economies strengthened the dollar and fanned recession fears.
However, oil prices are well supported above $100 a barrel while the backwardation in prompt monthly spreads remained wide.
Backwardation is the market structure when prompt futures prices are higher than prices for delivery in later months, indicating limited supplies.
G7 leaders, who began their meeting on Sunday, are expected to discuss options for tackling rising energy prices and replacing Russian oil and gas imports, as well as further sanctions that do not exacerbate inflation.
These measures include a possible price cap on Russian oil exports to reduce Moscow's revenues while limiting the damage to other economies.
Click here for more.
Live Coverage begins here