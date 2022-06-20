Gas incrementally lower, oil higher as market turns volatile, crypto lower as Bitcoin retops $20K

Crypto rebounds after weekend plunge

Cryptocurrency prices rebounded slightly early Monday morning as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin all remain lower, but gained back some of their previous losses.

Bitcoin was back above the $20,000 mark, trading at nearly $20,600 around 5:15 a.m. Monday. It was up 0.47% overnight, or almost $96. For the week, Bitcoin was down $23.5% and for the month, it was down 32.5%.

Ethereum was trading near $1,105, down 1.72% or about $19.25 lower. It was down 22.44% for the week and 44.40% for the month.

Dogecoin was trading at $0.0591, down 1.7% or about $0.0012 lower. It was down 6.45% for the week and down around 30.75% for the month.

Click here for more.