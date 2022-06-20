Gas incrementally lower, oil higher as market turns volatile, crypto lower as Bitcoin retops $20K
Cryptocurrency prices rebounded slightly early Monday morning as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin all remain lower, but gained back some of their previous losses.
Bitcoin was back above the $20,000 mark, trading at nearly $20,600 around 5:15 a.m. Monday. It was up 0.47% overnight, or almost $96. For the week, Bitcoin was down $23.5% and for the month, it was down 32.5%.
Ethereum was trading near $1,105, down 1.72% or about $19.25 lower. It was down 22.44% for the week and 44.40% for the month.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.0591, down 1.7% or about $0.0012 lower. It was down 6.45% for the week and down around 30.75% for the month.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline slipped again on Monday remaining below the $5 threshold for a third day, according to AAA.
Gas reached $5 a gallon more than a week ago.
The price declined by a fraction to $4.981, according to AAA.
The price on Sunday fell below the $5 threshold at $4.983.A week ago, a gallon of gasoline sold nationally for $5.014, while a month ago, the national average was $4.593. One year ago, a gallon of gasoline sold nationally for $3.07.
Meanwhile, diesel dropped incrementally to $5.815, down from $5.816 on Sunday. One week ago, diesel was selling for $5.77 per gallon, while a month ago, the national average was $5.570. One year ago, the national average for a gallon of diesel was $3.222, AAA reported.
Oil prices rose on Monday in volatile trade, reversing earlier losses, as tightening supplies outweighed concerns about slowing global economic growth and fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.4%, to $113.54 a barrel by 0633 GMT.
Front-month prices tumbled 7.3% last week, their first weekly fall in five. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109.85 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.3%.
Front-month prices dropped 9.2% last week, the first decline in eight weeks.
Oil from Russia, the world's second-largest exporter, remains out of reach to most countries because of Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, actions that Russia calls a "special operation." T
he impact has been partly mitigated by the release of strategic petroleum reserves, led by the United States, and a ramp-up of production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, although that is thinning the world's buffer against further supply disruptions.
Libya's oil production has remained volatile following blockades by groups in the country's east.
The Libyan Oil Minister Mohamed Oun told Reuters on Monday that the country's total production is at about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd). Libya's output had fallen to 100,000 to 150,000 bpd, a spokesman for the oil ministry said last week.
Oil products exports from China, once a major exporter, have continued to decline, keeping global supplies tight.
The country's gasoline exports in May fell 46% from a year earlier and diesel exports plunged 93% despite stalling domestic demand, as companies ran short of export quotas, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday.
The country's crude oil imports from Russia in May soared 55% from a year earlier to a record level, displacing Saudi Arabia as the top supplier, as refiners cashed in on discounted supplies amid sanctions on Moscow.
Still, U.S. oil and gas production is climbing.
